Oneida County To Host Monthly Car Seat Safety Events

The Oneida County Health Department is teaming up with The Oneida County Sheriff's Office to make sure your child is safe while traveling.

Throughout the year 2020 the two agencies will offer monthly car seat safety checks. The Center For Disease Control and Prevention says, injuries from motor vehicle accidents are the number one killer of childhood deaths in the United States.

It is so important to make sure your child's safety seat is properly secured in your vehicle. Recognizing this, officials are offering an event a month for parents to have professionals assist them in keeping their kids safe.

The events will be held on the following dates and times.

February 19th 2-5 p.m.

March 25th 2-5 p.m.

April 29th 2-5 p.m.

May 20th 2-5 p.m.

June 7th 12-3 p.m.

July 29th 2-5 p.m.

August 12th 2-5 p.m.

September 30th 2-5 p.m.

October 21st 2-5 p.m.

November 18th 2-5 p.m.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says, "All too often, parents move their child to the front seat before they should, or they are unaware their car seat is not installed properly, which significantly increases the risk of injury and death."