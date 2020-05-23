Oneida County Release COVID-19 Numbers For Saturday 5-23-20

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is reporting 15 new positive coronavirus cases and one new fatality.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the county is now at 850 and the number of death is at 38.

Picente says the latest death occurred at a nursing home.

Here are the rest of the latest numbers:

35 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

3 are admitted outside of Oneida County.

326 active positive cases

486 positive cases have been resolved.

7,108 total tests have been conducted.

44 results pending.

6,214 total negative results.

894 under mandatory quarantine.

866 under precautionary quarantine.

8,234 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

There have also been several new possible public exposures:

5/14/20

Time of exposure: Patient couldn’t recall

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 5815 Rome-Taberg Rd, Rome

Time period of exposure: approx. 1 hour

Wore mask: Yes N95

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/28/20

5/15/20

Date of exposure: 5/15/20 – cashed a check @ customer service

Time of exposure: 2:30-2:40 pm

Place of exposure: Tops

Address of exposure: 217 Erie Blvd. West, Rome

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/29/20

Time of exposure: 2:45-3:00 pm

Place of exposure: Access Federal Credit Union – Drive through only

Address of exposure: 230 S James Street, Rome

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/29/20

Time of exposure: 4:00-4:10 pm

Place of exposure: Tops

Address of exposure: 9554 Harden Blvd State Rt. 13, Camden

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/29/20

5/16/2020

Time of exposure: 3:00– 4:00pm

Place of exposure: Soap Opera Laundromat

Address of exposure: 519 Erie Blvd., Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/30/20

5/17/20

Time of exposure: Patient could not recall, but said in the afternoon

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1790 Black River Blvd, Rome

Time period of exposure: approx.. 15 mins to pay National Grid Bill

Wore mask: Yes N95

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/31/20

Time of exposure: 6:00 – 6:30 pm

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 5815 Rome-Taberg Rd, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 5/31/20

5/19/20

Time of exposure: 9:15am-9:30am

Place of exposure: Stewarts Shop

Address of exposure: 1373 Floyd Ave, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 6/2/20

Time of exposure: 9:15am-9:30am

Place of exposure: Stewarts Shop

Address of exposure: 1373 Floyd Ave, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 6/2/20

Time of exposure: 2:30pm-3:00pm

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 5815 Rome-Taberg Rd, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/2/20

5/20/20

Time of exposure: 10:45am-11:00 am

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1790 Black River Blvd, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20

Time of exposure: 3:00 pm-3:15pm

Place of exposure: Tops Supermarket

Address of exposure: 217 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20

Picente did not hold a COVID-19 briefing today.