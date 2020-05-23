Oneida County Release COVID-19 Numbers For Saturday 5-23-20
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is reporting 15 new positive coronavirus cases and one new fatality.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the county is now at 850 and the number of death is at 38.
Picente says the latest death occurred at a nursing home.
Here are the rest of the latest numbers:
35 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.
3 are admitted outside of Oneida County.
326 active positive cases
486 positive cases have been resolved.
7,108 total tests have been conducted.
44 results pending.
6,214 total negative results.
894 under mandatory quarantine.
866 under precautionary quarantine.
8,234 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.
There have also been several new possible public exposures:
5/14/20
Time of exposure: Patient couldn’t recall
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: 5815 Rome-Taberg Rd, Rome
Time period of exposure: approx. 1 hour
Wore mask: Yes N95
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/28/20
5/15/20
Date of exposure: 5/15/20 – cashed a check @ customer service
Time of exposure: 2:30-2:40 pm
Place of exposure: Tops
Address of exposure: 217 Erie Blvd. West, Rome
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/29/20
Time of exposure: 2:45-3:00 pm
Place of exposure: Access Federal Credit Union – Drive through only
Address of exposure: 230 S James Street, Rome
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/29/20
Time of exposure: 4:00-4:10 pm
Place of exposure: Tops
Address of exposure: 9554 Harden Blvd State Rt. 13, Camden
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/29/20
5/16/2020
Time of exposure: 3:00– 4:00pm
Place of exposure: Soap Opera Laundromat
Address of exposure: 519 Erie Blvd., Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/30/20
5/17/20
Time of exposure: Patient could not recall, but said in the afternoon
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: 1790 Black River Blvd, Rome
Time period of exposure: approx.. 15 mins to pay National Grid Bill
Wore mask: Yes N95
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 5/31/20
Time of exposure: 6:00 – 6:30 pm
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: 5815 Rome-Taberg Rd, Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 5/31/20
5/19/20
Time of exposure: 9:15am-9:30am
Place of exposure: Stewarts Shop
Address of exposure: 1373 Floyd Ave, Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 6/2/20
Time of exposure: 9:15am-9:30am
Place of exposure: Stewarts Shop
Address of exposure: 1373 Floyd Ave, Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 6/2/20
Time of exposure: 2:30pm-3:00pm
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: 5815 Rome-Taberg Rd, Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/2/20
5/20/20
Time of exposure: 10:45am-11:00 am
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: 1790 Black River Blvd, Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20
Time of exposure: 3:00 pm-3:15pm
Place of exposure: Tops Supermarket
Address of exposure: 217 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20
Picente did not hold a COVID-19 briefing today.