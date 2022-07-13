Oneida County Reaches Agreement With Corrections Officer Union
A collective bargaining agreement has been reached between Oneida County, the Sheriff’s Office and the union that represents corrections and court employees.
The new, four-year agreement covers Correction Officer, Court Security Officers and court attendants.
The CBA was approved by the union by a vote of 106-to-4.
“I am happy that we could come to an agreement that is advantageous to both our employees and our county taxpayers,” County Executive Anthony Picente said. “I believe that this contract is fair to all sides involved. It gives our valued employees better compensation and benefits for the important role they play in this community and it provides Sheriff Maciol with what he needs to manage them to the best of his ability. All the while, it keeps Oneida County competitive in recruiting and retaining these positions
The highlights of the agreement include
- New salary for J Scale (Correction Officers) and C Scale (civilian titles) retroactive Jan. 1.
- Correction Officers after training increases from starting salary of $43,609 to $48,922.
- Training rate goes from 85% of starting salary to 90%.
- Court Security Officers starting increases from $27,672 to $37,659.
- Court Attendant starting salary increase from $25,630 to $31,562.
- On-Step increase
- 3% each year 2023-2025
- Off-Step increase
- 4% each year 2023-2025
The contract is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022 and runs through December 31, 2025
The County Board of Legislators unanimously approved the contract on Wednesday.