Oneida County Officials Issues Overdose Spike Alert Again

The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued an Overdose Spike Alert.

Officials say, in the last 15 days there have been 21 overdose reports with four fatalities suspected to be associated with heroin.

Of the 21 reported overdoses 16 of the cases required multiple Narcan administrations, including three of the four fatalities.

The need for multiple administrations is thought by officials to be due to the presence of Fentanyl.

County officials believe the recent spike is due to tainted or potent heroin being circulated and Fentanyl test strips are available by calling ACR Health at 315-793-0661.