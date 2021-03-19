Oneida County Now Registering Residents 50+ For COVID Vaccine

Oneida County is establishing a waiting list for residents ages 50 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligible residents can sign up at ocgov.net to add their name to the waiting list.

Those who signup will receive an email, text message or phone call from the County, instructing them to apply for an appointment to receive a dose should it become available.

“As COVID-19 vaccine supply increases, we may have extra doses available at our Oneida County-operated PODs until current eligibility requirements expand,” said County Executive Anthony Picente said. “To this end, we have created a waitlist for county residents 50 and older to sign up to be notified when that occurs. This government will continue to do all it can to get shots in arms until New York State sees fit expand vaccine eligibility to the entire adult population as it should.”

Oneida County currently has appointments available for all eligibility groups at the following county-operated PODs:

Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica on March 20th.

Griffiss International Airport in Rome on March 20th.

Turning Stone Event Center in Verona on March 22nd.

Appointments can be made at ocgov.net.