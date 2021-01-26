Oneida County Facing Winter Storm Warning, Up to 8 Inches of Snow

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Oneida County that could bring up to eight inches of snow to the area.

The storm warning will remain in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday, but the NWS reports that the heaviest snowfall rates will occur between 1 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, bringing five to eight inches of snow and making the afternoon commute hazardous for Oneida County residents.

If you must travel, the NWS recommends bringing an extra flashlight, food and water in case of an emergency.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri declared a snow emergency that will go into effect Tuesday night at 10 p.m. All vehicles must be off city streets by 10 p.m. to allow snow removal and emergency services to travel safely. Vehicles left on the road beyond that time may be subject to ticketing and towing at the owner's expense.

The Village of Ilion has also declared a snow emergency, and parking will not be allowed on village streets between 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

