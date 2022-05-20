One In A Million Property In Frankfort Includes Horse Barn

It’s a beautiful home on 50 acres of private property and it features a horse barn!

It’s located at 150 Kerber Road in Frankfort, NY and can be yours for $989,900

The 5,000+ square foot, one level home is on the market for only the second time since the house was built in 2004.

The house includes an interior/exterior sound system, floor to ceiling stone fire place, a 750 square foot concrete patio and attached three-stall garage.

And did I mention the heated, in-ground swimming pool?

The master suite showcases picturesque views through floor to ceiling windows and includes a newly renovated 5 piece bathroom with multi-head shower, jet tub, and a steam shower.

Also en-suite, is an adjacent room which can be used as a home office, exercise room, or used as additional closet space to compliment the existing spacious walk-in closet.

And if you have horses, no problem.

The 100 x 60 horse barn on the property includes a concrete pad, fenced in pasture and a separate structure for hay storage.

Here are some of the interior details:

Bedrooms and Bathrooms

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Full bathrooms: 3

1/2 bathrooms: 1

Main level bathrooms: 4

Main level bedrooms: 4

Basement

Basement: Partial

Flooring

Flooring: Hardwood, Laminate, Tile, Varies

Heating

Heating features: Propane, Radiant Floor, Radiant

Cooling

Cooling features: Central Air

You can take a tour of this breath taking property in the photo gallery below:

