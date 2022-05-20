Searching for Missing Lyons Man Nicknamed "Tweet"

Authorities are asking for help from the public finding a man missing from the Wayne County town of Lyons, New York.

The New York State Police says 40-year-old Daniel Smith, often called "Tweet," was last seen by his family on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Smith is described as being six feet two inches (6'2") tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at: (585) 398.4100.

Regardless of the area, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

Fatal Crash in Lloyd Under Investigation

One man is dead and police are still investigating after a crash on Tuesday.

The New York State Police says that troopers were called for a report of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 299 in the town of Lloyd at approximately 8:54pm on May 17, 2022.

In a written release the NYSP says that, according to their preliminary investigation, a 1997 Toyota Corolla, operated by (59-year-old) Alfredo Gomes from Lloyd, was traveling westbound" when it approached an intersection between State Route 299 and Park Lane.

At the same time a 2021 Volvo, being driven by 35-year-old Ashley Guerrero from Poughkeepsie, was also approaching the intersection.

Police say "the Corolla crossed over the double yellow line and traveled through the center turning lane and struck the Volvo head on causing the Volvo to rollover."

Ashley Guerrero was brought to Vassar Hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening. Alfredo Gomes was brought to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries.

Police say the investigation is continuing. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

