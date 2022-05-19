A prisoner at a state correctional facility in Northern New York was found dead earlier on Thursday, and in releasing information about the death, officials noted that it came after some kind of an altercation with his cellmate.

That is according to New York State Police who say there were called to the Gouverneur Correctional Facility in St Lawrence County and are now investigating what led to the death of 30-year-old Hipolito Nunez.

In releasing preliminary information of their investigation, police mentioned the altercation, but have not said what precipitated the dispute, if it was a physical fight or an argument, or if it occurred immediately before Nunez's death.

A release from the state police simply said he was 'found deceased in his living area.'

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations, the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, and the New York State Attorney General’s Office are all assisting in the investigation, officials said.

Nunez had a conditional released date of October 2023 and was serving time for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to the DOCCS website. He had been serving time at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility since March of 2019.

The name of the other inmate involved in the altercation with Nunez has not been released.

