Clinton Man Married 63 Years Loses Priceless One of a Kind Wedding Band

A man married for more than 6 decades is heartbroken after losing his priceless, one-of-a-kind wedding band. He's praying someone found it and will return it.

Tom and Nonie Scott have been happily married for 63 years. The couple have matching wedding bands, designed by Tom and created by a local jeweler, who has since passed away, over 60 years ago. "They are one of a kind, priceless, and very sentimental," said their daughter Kate Scott.

Due to some recent health issues, Tom lost weight and the ring slipped off his finger. "We have been searching for it for months, but no luck," said Scott.

He was at his home in Clinton and one other place, the MVHS on Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford. Family members went back over his steps, searching the house, hospital parking lot, and the office he was in hours after hearing what happened, but the wedding band hasn't turned up yet. "We don't know if someone picked it up and didn't know what to do with it, so they kept it, or worse, it went to a pawn shop."

The ring is gold but has darkened over the many years of wearing and no formal cleaning.

Credit - Kate Scott

"We are just hoping that if we can get it out there, maybe someone will know where it is, or what happened to it. It would be great to get it back for my Dad."

