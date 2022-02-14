Oh, deer! This little guy is lucky to be alive and it's all thanks to one kind-hearted New York police officer.

A deer became stranded on an icy lake and couldn't find the way to safety. Officer Putnam of the Cohoes police department risked his own life to bring the animal to safety. Thankfully, the heroic rescue was caught on camera.

Deer Selfie

Once the officer had the deer safely back on shore, he can be seen pulling out his phone near the end of the video. Whether it was to take a selfie or call for backup is anyone's guess.

Dog Rescue

This isn't the first time emergency personnel have had to save an animal trapped on a frozen pond this winter.

Kona, a 10 month-old lab, fell through an icy pond while chasing geese about 50 yards from shore. Without hesitation officer Jon Smith from the Lewiston Police Department ran towards the dog, removing his equipment along the way, and went in after him.

“People think a lot of times that we are just here to give out tickets or arrest people,” Chief Frank Previte told WIVB. “The truth of the matter is, this is more of the thing we do every day.”

These things are what matters to the community, especially those who are being helped. The owner of the dog, who asked to remain anonymous, sent a letter to the department, thanking officer Smith for his actions.

Kona and I and everybody that loves her are extremely grateful for officer Smith's selflessness and courage. You should be proud to have him as a member of the Lewiston Police Department. His professionalism and bravery should be applauded. I have witnessed countless acts of selfless heroism, Officer Jon Smith’s actions rank high in my book. Kona and I will visit the police station soon to thank Officer Smith once again for his outstanding service.

Great job Officer Smith!

CNY Firefighters to the Rescue

Firefighters from three Central New York departments worked together to rescue a Shih Tzu from an icy pond.

The dog became stuck on the icy Seneca River after chasing a flock of geese, according to the Plainville Fire Department. The leash froze to the ice about 30 yards from shore.

Specialized rescue equipment was brought in to help firefighters crawl across the ice and safely bring the dog back to shore.

Plainville FD would like to thank Northwest and Jordan Fire Departments for their assistance and specialized rescue equipment.

Check out photos from the Plainville Fire Department of the amazing rescue.

