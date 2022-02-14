Did You Know New York State Has It’s Own Fountain Of Youth?

If you've ever wanted to find the Fountain of Youth, look no further than New York State. We have what some consider one of the best Fountain of Youth's in the entire country.

History Of The Idea Of A Fountain Of Youth

The Fountain of Youth is a mythical spring, well, until someone finds a real one anyways. Allegedly, the fountain restores the youth of anyone who drinks or bathes in its waters. Another part of the legend, you could become immortal drinking the water.

Tales of such a fountain have been recounted around the world for thousands of years, appearing in the writings of Herodotus (5th century BC), in the Alexander romance (3rd century AD), and in the stories of Prester John (early Crusades, 11th/12th centuries AD). Stories of similar waters also featured prominently among the people of the Caribbean during the Age of Exploration (early 16th century); they spoke of the restorative powers of the water in the mythical land of Bimini.

The legend became more popular worldwide in the 16th century when Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León was searching for the Fountain of Youth when he traveled to Florida in 1513.

The Fountain Of Youth And Tuck Everlasting

Tuck Everlasting is an American children's novel about immortality, featuring the Fountain of Youth. It was first published in 1975. It has sold over 5 million copies, abd has been adapted into two feature films, released in 1981 and 2002. The book and movie center around the Tuck family, and a special fountain located on a little girl named Winnie's family farm:

After meeting the Tuck family, Winnie Foster learns of a spring's power to give people immortality, or the chance to live forever. When greed brings the man with the yellow suit into the picture, young Winnie defends her new friends and gives them a chance to escape, all the while preserving the secret of the spring."

The whole story centers around not letting the secret of the Fountain of Youth get out.

Where In New York State Would You Find The Fountain Of Youth?

If you're looking for just one fountain, think again. New York State has around 20 of thee fountains. Seriously. Within the city of Saratoga, there's actually over twenty different natural springs that produce great tasting water. Within those 20 fountains, some of the springs are said to hold healing powers, and characteristics of a Fountain Of Youth. Granted, you won't live forever, but you could get ride of a stomach ache nicely.

Saratoga Spa State Park towards Geyser Loop Road is where you'll find some of the more powerful springs. Two springs for example have some great healing powers- Hayes Well Spring, and Orenda Spring.

Hayes Well Spring is known for having excess carbon dioxide that's perfect for relieving sinus congestion. Orenda is known for having the highest levels of potassium iodide."

So there you go. Two amazing fountains in New York. You can explore them all online here.

