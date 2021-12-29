5 Days To Visit A U.S. National Park For Free In 2022

One thing that Covid-19 has done, is getting more people to discover the great outdoors. Camping has been a huge part of my life for over 30 years, and I love every chance I get to be outside, somewhere away from urban areas.

To sit outside next to my camper reading the latest edition of Reader's Digest or Mobile Home magazine (don't laugh at me) with a beer in hand, and nothing but the sounds of nature all around me is pure heaven.

Over the past year or so, apparently, many more Americans have discovered the joys of camping and RVíng. And you have plenty of space to social distance if necessary.

The United States National Park Service is inviting you to visit one (or many) of the great parks we have in our country with a few free admission days in 2022. The dates are January 17th, April 16th, August 4th, September 24th, and November 11th.

I have visited a few myself, including the Grand Canyon and Petrified Forest in Arizona, Death Valley in California, Glacier National Park in Montana, Zion And Bryce Canyon in Utah, Shenandoah in Virginia, and Acadia in Maine.

Every park I have visited has been nothing short of spectacular. I've always heard that no picture does enough justice for the Grand Canyon versus being there in person. I can attest to that fact.

My wife and I have visited the Shenandoah Mountains in Virginia many times. The hikes are amazing, each with a view at the end to remember forever. We've tent camped and also stayed at one of the lodges on the mountain range.

At Glacier National Park in Montana, I got the opportunity to go on my first whitewater rafting trip on the Flathead River. An adventure I will never forget. So, take advantage of the great outdoors in 2022 and these free admission dates. Check out the many adventures at our national parks and live life to its fullest!

via United States National Park Service

