NYS Police Issue Warning To Parents After Teen Death

The New York State Police has issued a warning to teenagers' parents about what they're posting on social media after a teenager's death.

New York State Police are investigating teens being targeted on social media and want to warn New York parents and ask them to beware of what their kids are posting. Police are examining several cases of teens being targeting by criminals while online.

The suspect(s) locate teen victims on social media, friending or following the teens, then gaining their trust. When trust is established, investigators say the suspects ask for photos and/or videos of the teen, usually provocative in nature. Once the videos are secured by these predators, they demand payment, sometimes thousands of dollars or they threaten to release the images on social media. [NYSP]

NYS Police report at least one case has resulted in a teen victim committing suicide and offer the following internet safety tips for teens or anyone who goes online.

For Parents:

Talk to your children about going online and set rules about where and when they are surfing or chatting.

Monitor your children’s social media accounts.

For Kids and Teens:

Be careful what you post. Never share personal information online. This includes full name, address, or phone number.

Don’t accept friend requests from strangers.

Don’t open emails, click on links, or download anything from unknown senders.

Never share photos online or through texts or direct messages with people you don’t know.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of harming yourself, talk to someone who can help.

If you feel you have been a victim of this type of crime, contact your local police department.

Even one death by suicide is too many. If you or someone you know is in danger please call 911 or call one of the following numbers.

Crisis Text Line:

New York State has partnered with Crisis Text Line, an anonymous texting service available 24/7. Starting a conversation is easy. Text GOT5 to 741741.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:

If your life or someone else's is in imminent danger, please call 911. If you are in crisis and need immediate help, please call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)