Community Will Paint Black Lives Matter Mural on Syracuse Street

The Black Lives Matter movement will take over a street in Syracuse this week as protests continue across the region and across the country.

Earlier this week, members of the In Our Own Voices group painted huge yellow letters across Lark Street to spell out 'Black Lives Matter.' Similar pieces have been painted on the streets of other cities, including in Washington D.C. Now, the Syracuse community has planned an event that will bring the movement's art to East Washington Street this weekend.

Anthony Marrone from The Marrone Law Firm originally told CNYCentral volunteers will gather to paint the street on Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. However, CNYCentral now reports the project has been moved to the following weekend to coincide with Syracuse's celebration of Juneteenth, a day which commemorates the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation to free slaves in America.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh approved and supports the project on East Washington Street.

The Marrone Law Firm posted details on its Facebook page about the event, including ways the Central New York community can help out. If you'd like to make a monetary donation to help purchase painting supplies, text ACTIONFUND to 44222. Restaurants wishing to chip in can donate food, water, and more by contacting the law firm.

Project leaders are also in need of people willing to paint. Whether you consider yourself an artist or are someone who wants to help "color inside the lines," your help is wanted. Contact the law firm through its Facebook page.

If you're wondering what the Syracuse street mural might look like after it's finished, here are some examples of the art that's been created in cities like Albany and Washington D.C. this week.