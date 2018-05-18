NY Police Will Be Giving Out Tickets To Bikers For This

Some bikers are breaking the law and don't even realize it. Are you one of them?

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and we discovered a law that you may not know about. According to the Department of Motor Vehicles , all motorcycle operators must wear approved eye protection even if the motorcycle has a windshield. Prescription or made-to-order safety glasses may be used if the user can pre­sent written certification that they meet DMV standards . The eye protection must be made in a way that conforms to the regulations established by the American National Standard Institute (ANSI -Z87.1).

The children as passengers portion really surprised us!

According to the DMV , A child of any age can be a motorcycle passenger in New York State . Every passenger must wear a DOT-approved motorcycle helmet, and ride upon a permanent, seat on a motorcycle that can carry more than one person. The passenger must sit with his face forward, one leg on each side of the motorcycle, with each foot on a foot peg, unless he or she is seated in a properly attached sidecar. It is illegal for an operator to carry a pas­senger, or for the passenger to ride, in a position that will interfere with the opera­tion or control of the motorcycle or the vision of the operator.

Motorcycle Safety and Helmets:

In 2016, 4,976 motorcycle riders and passengers died in crashes, and nonfatal injuries that year totaled 88,000, according to Injury Facts 2017 , fatalities among motorcycle riders and passengers have increased nearly 3% from 2006, driven largely by an 8% increase in 2015.

A motorcycle crash is a "violent event." More than 80% of all reported motorcycle crashes result in injury or death, according to NHTSA. A helmet is the most important equipment a biker can use. In 2016, 1,876 motorcyclists who died were not wearing a helmet. Helmets are estimated to be 37% effective in preventing fatal injuries for operators and 41% for passengers. Here are some tips and regulations for choosing yours.

A full-coverage helmet offers the most protection.

Look for the DOT sticker, which guarantees the helmet meets safety standards required by law.

Never buy a used helmet; helmets are useless after they've been worn in a crash.

Here is a fact sheet on motorcycle helmet use from NHTSA.

