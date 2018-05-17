As evidenced by the first trailer, there are several reasons to get pumped for Mile 22 : The latest thriller from Peter Berg features a cast of badasses, including Mark Wahlberg , The Raid ’s Iko Uwais, and MMA fighter Ronda Rousey. Based on that cast alone, it should go without saying that some faces are getting knocked the hell out in this thing.

Wahlberg reunites with his Lone Survivor director for Mile 22 , an espionage thriller in which he plays the head of a super-secret ops team tasked with escorting an asset to a designated pick-up point — sounds easy enough, except the asset is a total ass-kicker played by Iko Uwais, the actor and martial arts expert best known for The Raid films:

In a visceral modern thriller from the director of Lone Survivor, Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.

Wahlberg and Uwais are joined by Ronda Rousey, The Walking Dead ’s Lauren Cohan , and John Malkovich in the upcoming film, which hits theaters on August 3. Berg and Wahlberg had initially planned for a whole Mile 22 trilogy, so if this one does well at the box office, get ready for at least two more.