NY Man Crowned National Mullet Champ 2022! Best In the U.S.A.!

The New York Yankees own 27 World Series Titles! The New York Giants have won 4 Super Bowl Championships and now the great State of New York can add another crowning achievement to it's long list of winners, a mullet championship!

Scott Salvadore of Stillwater, NY is the USA Mullet Championships 2022 Mane Event Champion! The results were announced Saturday morning live on national TV on NBC's Today. Salvadore 'trimmed' the competition going from entry to Top 25, Final 3 and now he is 'cut' above the rest, champion!

I know this is just a fun mullet contest but I feel like I have won the Super Bowl! This is the biggest victory for Stillwater since the Revolutionary War in 1777.- Scott Salvadore

A passionate crowd of supporters, some wearing mullet wigs and others with Scott Salvadore masks, gathered at the Hideaway in Saratoga Springs to cheer on their champion. As the results were revealed on national television the group roared with excitement.

Confident, charismatic and yet humble, Salvadore makes it easy to cheer for him. When you have a man that refers to his mullet as 'The Lord's Drapes' and says things like "You can not just simply choose a mullet, the mullet must choose you. If the mullet rejects you, your hair could stop growing and potentially fall out. It's science.", how could you not want him to win?

Congratulations to Scott, who owns Salvadore Firewood Co. and the Landscape Authority LLC, you give those of us from the Capital Region and all across New York State one more reason to be proud.

