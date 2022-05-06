These 7 Jails In New York State Have The Most People Locked Up

Some jails in New York State have more people locked up than others. Of course, nobody wants to go to jail, but sometimes things happen. New York collects data on how many people are in the various jails across the state.

New York City jail population figures have been reported to the state since 2016, while data for the Non-New York City region and each county outside of the five boroughs are shown annually from 1997 onward.

Many jails in New York are rife with overcrowding, dilapidated facilities, understaffing, and even high suicide rates,

Great Meadow Correctional Facility, a maximum security facility in Washington County, according to the most recently available statistics, has the highest rate of suicides of any New York prison, the highest rate of suicide attempts, the highest rate of self-harm, and one of the highest rates of recorded staff violence.

The self-harm rate at Great Meadow is 155 per 1000 inmates, while New York City jails have a rate of 95 incidents per 1000 inmates. It's pretty safe to say, according to multiple reports and news articles, that New York State jails are not the best.

As of 2021, these 7 New York State jails had the highest populations:

7. Albany County Jail - 394

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

6. Broome County Jail - 395

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

5. Westchester County Jail - 401

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

4. Orange County Jail- 413

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. Monroe County Jail - 737

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. Nassau County CF - 753

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

1. All NYC Facilities - 5,467



Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Here's How To Get Your Criminal Record Sealed In New York State

Top 5 Worst, Most Problematic Prisons in New York