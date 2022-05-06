[OPINION] New York Drivers are Too Lazy to Do This One Simple Thing

Let me preface this by saying... I don't know why this bothers me. Admittedly, it's not even that big of a deal. It probably doesn't bother you, or you probably haven't thought about it at all. But I just have to ask...

Why the hell do people leave the dealer's license plate frame on their damn cars? The transaction is OVER! You BOUGHT the car! You owe them NOTHING! And now you're letting them take up free advertising real estate on your car?! WHY?! What are you getting out of it?! They should be paying YOU to advertise!

I'm not singling out any particular dealership for doing this... they ALL put their dealership frames on cars. And why shouldn't they? They KNOW you're probably not going to change it! They're betting on you being TOO LAZY to do it, and, guess what... they're right!

Because, again, this doesn't bother your average person, but the average person IS bothered by the idea of rummaging through their junk drawer for a screwdriver, going out to their car, kneeling down on the unforgiving pavement, and going through the hassle of removing the frame. But you SHOULD remove it... out of principle!

And don't give me that "Oh, but I had a good experience at that dealership" excuse. Oh, did you? Did you now? Your experience was SO GOOD that you're going to let them emblazon their name on YOUR property for the ENTIRE TIME you're driving it? Give me a break. I've had great meals at the Cheesecake Factory, but it doesn't mean I'm going to tattoo their logo on my forehead.

Plus, removing the dealer plate gives you another avenue to express yourself! Show your support for a sports team you like, like the New York Yankees, Mets, or Utica Comets.

Or get a funny one! Brighten the day of the person tailgating you!

All I'm saying is, car dealers have been getting away with this for too long, and New Yorkers don't need to put up with it. Get those screwdrivers out of the junk drawer, New York!

