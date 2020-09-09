NY Drive In Laser Show with Live Bands in Bethel

If live music and concerts has been missing from your life these past few months, you might want to head to Bethel this weekend. This Saturday, Sept. 12, the NY Drive In Laser Light Live Concert v 4.0 returns to Yasgur Road in Bethel for an evening of socially distanced live bands and laser shows.

Enjoy the music of Tool played by the band Schism as well as the music of Alice In Chains by Them Bones and the music of Rage Against The Machine by Revolution Trax. Plus an all immersive laser show with the music beamed right to your car's radio.

All CDC COIVID-19 recommendations shall be adhered to: Wear your mask in public. Stay 6 ft apart. Wash hands often. There will be bathrooms on site that will be staffed and sanitized to ensure everyone's safety. There will be a big menu food vendor and a specialty ice cream vendo on site who will be ready and able to serve everyone while adhering to safety standards set by the CDC and local authorities.

For all of the ticket information and guidelines about this Saturday's Laser Light Show and Concert in Bethel, check out the event facebook page.