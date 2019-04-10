Another sign Spring has finally sprung in central New York - North Star Orchards is opening for the season. The farm market and bakery on Route 233 in Westmoreland will open April 18.

North Star Orchards is more than just a family market. It's a way of life for George Joseph and his children, that began in 1986 with a small roadside stand. Today they specialize in fresh, top quality, New York State produce along with everything you need for your yard and garden.

Behind the store is an almost 200 acre Orchard Joseph bought more than 3 decades ago and turned into fields of fruit, vegetables and evolving beauty. "To be in an orchard when it’s in full bloom, it’s illuminating," says Joseph.

"The only thing that was ever given to me was an opportunity.” And Joseph turned that opportunity into a family business kids, young and old, have enjoyed for years. From apple and pumpkin picking in the Fall and Christmas tress in the Winter to fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and plants in the Spring and Summer.

Learn more at NorthStarOrchards.com .

