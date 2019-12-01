Bond Is Back in the First ‘No Time to Die’ Teaser

The first trailer for the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, arrives on the web on Wednesday. We know that because tonight a brief teaser for that trailer premiered online. It’s brief but it’s totally full of shots and scenes we’ve never seen before, including a killer motorcycle stunt.

Take a look at the No Time to Die teaser right here:

This 25th official Bond adventure is also the fifth (and supposedly final) 007 film starring Daniel Craig as Ian Fleming’s master spy. In addition to Craig, the movie also starr Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, and new cast members Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek as the big Bond villain. It’s directed by True Detective’s Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Here is No Time to Die’s official synopsis:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die opens in theaters on April 8, 2020.