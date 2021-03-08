No New COVID-19 Deaths Over The Weekend In The Mohawk Valley

County Health Department officials can breath a sigh of some relief after no new deaths were reported in Oneida or Herkimer County over the weekend. While COVID-19 is no doubt still a threat, the numbers are continuing to dwindle.

In Oneida County, officials announced a total of 65 new positive COVID-19 cases and luckily no new deaths. With more vaccine sites and doses now becoming available, the community at large can only hope that the numbers continue to dwindle even further. The Oneida County Executive's office will update the public on the amount of people who have been vaccinated at county operated PODs, including the newly added ones, later today.

Oneida County Health Department officials also announced that as of Sunday there were 29 Oneida County residents in local hospitals. There are 26 currently at Mohawk Valley Health System and 3 at Rome Health. Three of the hospitalized patients are nursing home residents, and for the first time in recent memory there are no Oneida County residents hospitalized outside the county, according to officials. Currently, there are 553 active positive cases in the county.

Herkimer County officials also announced their numbers from the weekend via their Facebook page. Luckily, they also saw zero new deaths related to COVID-19. Between Saturday and Sunday there were 17 new COVID-19 positive tests confirmed. Herkimer County currently has 75 active positive cases and there are only seven Herkimer County residents hospitalized with the Coronavirus.

As we continue to battle this devastating virus, health officials continue to urge caution and are asking all people in the community to not let your guard down now. Masks, hand washing and social distance can still save lives. Let's hope the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine onto the market will help get more people "shot in the arm" and we can once and for all end the turmoil and death caused by COVID-19.