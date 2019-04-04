Late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain apparently knew drummer and now Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl had a real knack for singing, as well. Serving the Servant: Remembering Kurt Cobain is a new book by Nirvana manager Danny Goldberg that came out April 2 and details his relationship with Cobain, Courtney Love and other members of Nirvana. In a recent interview with the Washington Post , Goldberg reflects on the time Cobain told him Grohl was a talented singer.

"Kurt just said to me, 'I don’t think you realize how good a singer Dave is, but I hear him singing harmonies every night.' It was like he was really doing it so I would know this because there was this very fraternal side of him and a sweet side of him, but also it had a touch of envy in it. I mean he was competitive," Goldberg says.

Goldberg adds that he hopes people who read this book, which is out almost exactly 25 years after Cobain's death, will take away a more positive perspective of Cobain as opposed to just associating him with suicide. "You’re never going to not know that he killed himself. But I just hope to shine a light on some parts of him that were a bit underexposed, and that’s what I hope the book does. If people could see his smile in their mind the way I could see it in my mind," he says.