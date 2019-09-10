New Kurt Cobain Clothing Line Repurposes Late Rocker’s Visual Art

A new clothing line launched by Frances Bean Cobain takes original artwork by her father, late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, and emblazons it on a range of T-shirts and hoodies in the "Kurt Was Here" collection.

Featuring prints of the rockstar's sketches, paintings and hand-written notes, the line was specially curated by Frances Bean in partnership with Live Nation Merchandise and The End of Music, LLC, the business arm of Cobain's estate. See photos of items in the "Kurt Was Here" collection toward the bottom of this post.

"We believe that the importance of art is exceedingly potent in today's social and political climate, and that it is the right time to share this collection of Kurt's work with artists, collectors and fans, allowing them to experience Kurt's legacy in a new way, and collectively celebrate his lasting impact on the world," Live Nation relayed in a statement to Rolling Stone on Monday (Sept. 9).

Keen-eyed fans will notice the creative nexus of some Nirvana videos and album covers in the rocker's artwork, namely the crucifixes of 1993's "Heart-Shaped Box" and the piecemeal figures seen on 1992's Incesticide. The clothing collection — which features more than 50 pieces in unisex sizing — displays Cobain's designs in their original from. They have not been edited or re-sized on the garments in a bid to retain their artistic integrity.

You can head to kurtcobainshop.com to order the items, which include special bundles containing a coffee table book of Cobain's art along with limited edition posters. Much of the line is also available for pre-order at Barneys, and many of the shirts are now listed for sale at U.K. department store Selfridges.