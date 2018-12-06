Nikki Sixx Planning ‘Trilogy Project’ for 2019

Nikki Sixx has three projects in the works for 2019. It's expected to be the first new music from him since 2016, when he released two albums with his band Sixx: AM .

The bassist made the announcement on social media. "Officially start working on a new album tomorrow as part of my trilogy project for 2019," he wrote on Instagram last night. "Very excited to be working with a handful of different producers and artists to pull the vision that's been haunting me together."

"I love being off the road," he also tweeted. "As an artist we need to create NEW. That's why we started in the first place was to create. So excited about my trilogy project I’m working on right now."

While Sixx hasn't provided any details on the trio of projects, it's possible one of the them could be the new songs Motley Crue have recorded for the soundtrack to the movie adaptation of The Dirt , which will arrive on Netflix on March 22.

Back in October, Sixx praised the four songs. "I’m listening to the roughs of the new Motley Crue, and it feels real and raw," he said. "Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we’re outta our minds.”

There's also the possibility there's more music on the way from Sixx: AM. The group has been on hiatus since 2017; guitarist DJ Ashba and singer James Michael have since formed their own band, Pyromantic.

Over the weekend, Sixx responded to a fan's question about the future of Sixx: AM. "We have a lot of cool new music coming next year," he noted. It's not known whether this will be a new album or, given the current status of the group, bonus tracks to be included on a compilation.