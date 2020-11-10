Nicky Doodles ‘To Go’ Now Open In Rome

If you're looking for the taste of Nicky Doodles during the winter months in Rome? You're now in luck.

Nicky Doodles will be open year-round to satisfy your ice cream cravings. This will be at the location in Rome. Nicky Doodles made the announcement via Facebook:

You'll be able to order lunch, dinner, and ice cream Tuesday - Saturday 11AM-8PM. Here's a preview inside the store:

Tim Twomey, who owned the former wallpaper store next door, opened the neighboring lot as an ice cream stand back in 1998 in Rome. Twomey tells the Rome Sentinel that not only will they be open all winter, but for extra added convenience, customers won’t need to get out of their vehicles to get their order due to the new pick-up window they’ve installed.

Along with that new pick-up window, Nicky Doodles is going high-tech. In addition to walking in and ordering, or calling ahead, customers can now order online at www.nickydoodles.com and pick-up at the drive-thru window. But you do have to order ahead, it’s not going to be like a regular drive-thru where you get the food right away."

Since then, the brand has expanded with three locations in Rome, Verona, and New Hartford. Also now, you'll be able to enjoy the 'To Go' location in Rome.

You can call Nicky Doodles on Erie Boulevard, Rome at 315-339-5395 or reach them online at nickydoodles.com.