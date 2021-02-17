Spring is Coming! Nicky Doodles Announces Opening Date

Isn't it crazy to start thinking about summer with all the snow we have right now? The good news is, you can! Nicky Doodles has announced when they will officially be opening for the season.

The Central New York favorite posted on their Facebook page that they will be closing their Nicky Doodles To-Go starting February 27th, and that they'll be opening in Rome and Verona for the season on March 13th!

"The snow will be gone soon (we think?!) and we will be open and ready for spring in less than a month!"

There's no word about when they'll be opening the New Hartford location, although their website says that will be opening in March as well. We'll let you know as soon as we find out.

Nicky Doodles is a staple for many in Central New York. With 50 flavors of soft-serve ice cream, 30 flavors of hard ice cream, and 28 specialty sundaes, there's something for everyone. They also have are a restaurant that cooks to order, offering Steak Sandwiches, Hot Ham, Hofmann Hot Dogs, Roast Beef, Buffalo Chicken, Burgers, and much more.

If you or someone you know is in need for a job, you could become a member of the Doodle crew. You can apply online now to be part of the team for the season.

Nicky Doodles Locations

1159 Erie Blvd W, Rome, NY

4971 NY-365, Verona, NY

54 New Hartford Shopping Center, New Hartford, NY

Are you looking forward to summer and getting your snack on at Nicky Doodles?