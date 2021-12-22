There have been several changes in the Athletic Department at Notre Dame High School in Utica. Most recently, the men's head basketball coach resigned for personal reasons and the school has already named an interim coach.

The newly named interim head coach is no stranger to Notre Dame or one of their basketball teams. Pete Clark is a 2008 graduate of Notre Dame High School and has been involved on and off in the school since he left as a student. Most recently, Clark was an assistant coach for the girl's varsity basketball team under Gabby Coffey.

Clark tells WIBX,

I feel blessed and proud to become the head basketball coach at my alma mater. It’s always been a dream to be back at Notre Dame, to follow in the footsteps of one of my mentors in coach Durr and to be able to carry on the great tradition of being a Notre Dame Juggler. To help mold my players into great young men is an honor and a privilege.

In a letter to the school community Wednesday morning Executive Principal Roy Kane made the announcement writing,

Coach Clark is a member of the ND class of 2008 as well as a key member of the Notre Dame Men’s Varsity Basketball team. He went on to enjoy a highly successful collegiate basketball-playing career at HCCC where he became a 2-time regional Champion.

Clark has also coached as an assistant for the women's team at Herkimer College for 5 seasons and the assistant softball coach for 2 seasons. Pete is also a member of the newly formed American Basketball Association team the Herkimer Originals.

Kane also writes in his letter,

I have had the pleasure of knowing Peter and his family (George his father, Barb his mother, and Dan, ND class of 2005) during my tenure at Notre Dame as a teacher and administrator. Both in and out of the classroom. I could not be supportive of Peter as a representative of the qualities we embrace in a student-athlete as well as adult role model.

Good luck to Clark and his men's varsity team moving forward this season.

