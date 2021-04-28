New York’s Most Amazing Airbnb is Built on a Waterfall

This Airbnb rental is just really cool and its location is unbelievable.

It's an A-Frame house that was built over a mountain stream and waterfall. It seriously has to be one of the most tranquil spots for a true getaway weekend. The Waterfall House, as it's known, is located about an hour and a half from the Capital Region in Roxbury, New York. It's $300 a night and looks to me, to be 100% worth it.

Check out the gallery with pictures of your own private waterfall right off your deck. Check out the listing to rent The Waterfall House.

This New York AirBnB Is Built On A Waterfall

