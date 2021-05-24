New York Yankees Honor Syracuse Area World War II Veteran

The New York Yankees honored a Syracuse area World War II veteran from Solvay as the "Veteran of the Game."

Congratulations to Private First Class Manuel Martinez. Thank you for your service in defending our freedom in World War II. This honor came from the New York Yankees on Sunday May 23. This was during a game against the Chicago White Sox, where the Yankees won 5-4.

According to Major Smolinski, Martinez entered the service March 9, 1943 after enlisting in the Syracuse University Reserve Corps.

Following basic training in Florida, he was selected for ASTP training. He was attending the University of Wisconsin when the program was discontinued. A subsequent transfer to Camp McCoy, South Carolina followed."

Pfc. Martinez went overseas with the 304th Infantry in November, 1944. He was wounded February 22 at Luxembourg. For his service, he was awarded the Purple Heart in a hospital in England on April 27, 1945.

After the war, Martinez went on to have two successful careers, first at West Genesee Central School as a coach, physical education teacher and administrator, and then in politics. He was a Solvay village trustee for eight years, a member of the town of Geddes council for five years and town supervisor for 20 years.

Once again, thank you for your service.

More than 63,400 New Yorker's were killed in the line of duty during World War I, World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars, and through our war in the Middle East today. Over 2,660 were soldiers from Central New York counties. We remember them below: