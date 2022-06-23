GALLERY: 10 More Charming Upstate New York ‘Main Streets’ You’ll Want To Visit

When it comes to historic, charming and classic small town Main Streets, Upstate New York has an embarrassment of riches to share with visitors to our region.

A while back we published a gallery of a dozen of the best "main streets" in our region. The story was the most popular we have ever published over the years. In fact, more than a million people viewed that story! With an eye to that, here are another ten to add to your road trip bucket list.

These Main Streets go by all sorts of names, like Church Street, Broadway, State Street, and others. But they are all the life blood of these communities.

We have included a few larger cities in this list. And why not? River Street, in Troy, for example stands out as one of the best walkable "main streets" in the state. Ithaca's The Commons also made our list. But so did some very tiny communities that exude charm from every end of Main Street. Places like Sharon Springs, Margaretville, and Ellicottville. All are great with much to explore.

We hope you will consider visiting these timeless Main Streets when you are able to get up and out and travel again. We have linked many museums, restaurants, breweries, book stores, and historical sites for you to enjoy when you are taking your walk!

