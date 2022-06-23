Foo Fighters Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Foo Fighters have been one of rock’s preeminent and most dependable bands since their debut in the mid-'90s.

Their resume speaks for itself: More than 30 million albums sold, an MTV Global Icon designation, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, more than a dozen Grammy Awards and enough accolades to fill even the biggest trophy room.

Formed as a Dave Grohl solo project following the disbandment of Nirvana, Foo Fighters quickly grew into one of the biggest rock bands on the planet. Worldwide touring helped win fans around the globe, while its lineup went through a handful of changes before ultimately settling on a stable core.

Along the way, Foo Fighters have found ways to bend and stretch their musical style, without straying too far from their grunge-meets-arena-rock sound. “I love being in a rock band, but I don't know if I necessarily wanna be in an alternative-rock band from the '90s for the rest of my life,” Grohl told Kerrang! in 2005. To that end, the band has always tried something new on each album, to varying degrees of success.

Whether venturing further into punk or metal, indulging in poppier acoustic material or marrying prog-rock influences with their core sound, Foo Fighters have found a way to keep things feeling fresh and exciting for decades. They’ve also happily invited collaborators into the studio, adding yet another creative layer.

We took a look at Foo Fighters' studio albums below.

