New York State Thruway to be Cashless by The End of This Year

Forget about paying cash on the New York State Thruway next year.

The New York State Thruway is moving forward with plans to be cashless by the end of the year.

According to WNYT.com, the $355 million project to build 70 cashless toll structures will be done by the end of 2020, covering 570 miles of the state’s toll roads, bridges and tunnels.

So what happens if you don't have an E-Z Pass?

The cashless tolls are equipped to take a photograph of your license plate, and send you a bill through the mail - just be sure your address is up-to-date with the DMV.

The project is expected to make travel easier for the 267 million drivers who use the Thruway every year.