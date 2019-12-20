Drivers Who Don’t Have EZ Pass Will Pay Higher Tolls On The Thruway

If the Thruway Authority has their way those of us without an EZ Pass will pay 30% more in tolls.

Now, this wouldn't take effect until the toll system on the Thruway goes to an all automated system in 202. Since there will be no way to pay your toll with cash, a bill will be sent to your home. That's where you're going to see a 30% increase.

In addition to charging more for non EZ Pass users, out of state EZ Pass users will be charged 15% more. This is similar to other states around New York that use the EZ Pass system.

So it looks like I might as well get an EZ Pass the next time I'm on the Thruway.