New York State Thruway Cash Tolls Returning Until 2021

Hope you enjoyed your 43 days "toll-free."

Cash tolls along the New York State Thruway were scheduled to be reinstated officially at midnight on Thursday, June 4th. The thruway system in the Empire State suspended cash tolling on March 22nd in an attempt to eliminate physical contact and transactions, and to quell the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak during New York Pause. Here's what to expect on the thruway moving forward:

Plexiglass to separate collectors and motorists

Toll collectors will wear masks and sanitize booths throughout their shifts

Cash customers may experience delays at toll plazas as regions across the state begin new phases of the reopening process

If you traveled the Thruway from March 22 through today without an E-ZPass, you'll receive one toll bill in the U.S. mail. That bill will include tolls incurred, but no additional fees.

The New York State Thruway Authority continues to promote their online sign-up for E-ZPass, as the permanent transition to cashless tolling will be completed by the end of 2020.