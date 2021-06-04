State Senator Joseph Griffo presented New York State Commendation Awards to several community members on Friday.

Griffo says the award is a way for the Senate to recognize exceptional people who have made a last contribution to the community.

"The individuals honored today deserve to be recognized for the exceptional work they do in their communities and throughout the region," Griffo said. "Each honoree has shown remarkable commitment to make the Mohawk Valley a better place for all."

The winners included Karen Carey, Market President of Townsquare Media Utica.

"It is an honor and privilege to receive this recognition from the State Senate. At Townsquare Media Utica," said Carey. "Our goal is to serve our local community and to use our platform to make a positive difference. I am humbled to be in the company of so many other great community leaders in the Mohawk Valley."

Other winners included:

Tom Clark, president of Mac-Clark Restaurants

Adolfo Cova, radio personality and Latino community advocate

Donna Donovan, former president and publisher of the Observer-Dispatch

Frank Giotto, founder and president of Fiber Instrument Sales

Dr. Ajay Goel, local physician

Dietra Harvey, community advocate

Judy Ingalls, Boilermaker Road Race special events director

Sal Longo, founder and CEO of Northern Safety and Industrial

Howard mettelman, retired superintendent of Oneida-Herkimer Madison BOCES

Dalla Pray, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt and JROTC instructor

Tom Sinott, President of the Bank of Utica

Rick Weltz, Radio Personality who served as News Director at WKAl in Rome

Honorees received a personalized plaque and a commendation coin as part of the ceremony.

Today's ceremony was held at the Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute in Utica.