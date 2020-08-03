New York State Ice Cream Shops Can Now Sell Hard Liquor Ice Cream

We've told you about wine ice cream, legal since 2008 and available at Mercer's Ice Cream in Boonville. And we've covered the boozy milkshakes at the Turning Stone's Upstate Tavern restaurant. Now, Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed off on hard liquor ice cream to be sold at individual stores and shops.

Ice cream sales have skyrocketed during the COVID-19 lockdown. And Gilligan's Ice Cream in Sherburne is ready to take advantage. They're leading the way as a trail blazer in this newest frozen sensation. According to NYup.com, Gilligan’s has been testing flavors like Bourbon Vanilla and Fireball Whiskey, along with ice cream takes on popular frozen drinks like Daiquiris and Margaritas.

New York State rules allow for the sale of this type of ice cream at shops, as long as the alcohol content is 5% or less, which would be roughly equivalent to a hard seltzer or a beer.

A few Central New York craft distilleries who are partnering with Gilligan's and others in the production of these products include Lock 1 Distilling and 1911, affiliated with the Beak & Skiff apple farm in LaFayette.

Some of Gilligan's flavors may be ready to purchase and consume by the second weekend of August, 2020. Gilligan's is located at 64 North Main Street in Sherburne and their phone number is 607-674-4397. For more information about Gilligan's, head to their Facebook page or to their website.