These Types Of Weapons Are Not Legal In New York State
Recently, a co-worker and I were discussing gun laws and types of weapons. I brought up the subject of what types of weapons are legal and not legal in the State of New York.
So, we decided to find out just what types of weapons residents of New York State are not allowed to have in their possession. To find that answer, we took a look at the New York Senate Government website for some clarification.
The list was longer than I thought it might be. The website states that persons in possession of these illegal weapons are guilty of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Here are a few of the weapons mentioned.
Illegal Weapons In New York State
Other weapons that are illegal to possess in New York State according to the New York Senate Government website include a cane sword, wrist-brace slingshot, metal and plastic knuckle.
Also on the list is a Billy, which basically a billy club, a Blackjack, which is a leather-enclosed metal hand weapon, a Bludgeeon which is a heavy club, and a Sandbag.
According to the New York Senate Government website, while you can possess "a dagger, dangerous knife, dirk, machete, razor, stiletto, imitation pistol, undetectable knife or any other dangerous or deadly instrument or weapon", you will be guilty of criminal possession of that weapon in the fourth degree if you have intent to harm another person.
This is probably not a complete list of illegal weapons to possess in New York State. New York City has its own list of illegal weapons possession as well. Check out the NYS Senate Goverment website for a complete report on criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.
[via New York State Senate Government]
