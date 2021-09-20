New York State Confirms 2 Free Fishing Days Across New York
All can fish for free on two upcoming days across New York State.
Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York's fifth Free Fishing Day of the year is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 25. This will coincide with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which is celebrated annually to promote outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, and target shooting.
"I encourage new and experienced anglers alike to take advantage of the upcoming Free Fishing Day, which gives everyone the chance to try the sport at no cost and introduce family and friends to a new hobby," Hochul said. "Getting outside to cast a line is a perfect way to experience the outdoors and recharge at one of New York's many world-class fishing destinations. Fishing in New York State provides both recreational enjoyment and serves as a vital economic generator, supporting local economies statewide."
New York provides anglers with six Free Fishing Days each year. The sixth, and final, Free Fishing Day in 2021 is on Veterans Day, Nov 11.
On Free Fishing Days, New York residents and non-residents may fish for free without a fishing license. Free Fishing Day participants are reminded that, although the requirement for a fishing license is waived, all other fishing regulations remain in effect.
"Fishing is a fun activity that can be enjoyed alone or with friends and family," Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, "From catching bass at a local pond, to seeking out brook trout on a secluded stream and everything in between, aspiring anglers have plenty of opportunities to choose from and Free Fishing Day is the perfect time to test your skills."
DEC's Places to Fish webpages are a reliable source for those ready to plan their next fishing trip. For beginning anglers interested in getting started, the I FISH NY Beginners' Guide to Freshwater Fishing provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod to identifying catch and understanding fishing regulations.
When not participating in Free Fishing Days, anglers 16 years of age and older must have a current New York State fishing license to fish. Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase. More information on purchasing a fishing license can be found on DEC's website.
