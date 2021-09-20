Bills/Miami Photo Recap Of Sunday’s Game [PHOTOS]

The Buffalo Bills pick up their first win of the 2021 season beating the Miami Dolphins in Miami 35-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Bills were looking to bounce back from a disappointing start to the season where they lost at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bills defense played a great game registering 6 sacks as a team. Buffalo's 1st round draft pick this past April Greg Rousseau recorded 2 sacks, which were the first of his NFL career. The Bills defense also sent Miami start Tua Tagovailoa to the sidelines with a rin injury in the 1st quarter. He wouldn't return and the Dolphins were forced to have second-stringer Jacoby Brissett take over the offense which was shout out.

On the offensive side, it seems the team was not firing on all cylinders. The running game was doing well with Devon Singletary and Zack Moss each scoring. Moss has two rushing TDs in the game. Josh Allen didn't have his best game as a Bill but did end up throwing for 179, two touchdowns, and one pick. With the 179 yards passing, Allen surpassed 10,000 passing yards for his career and now is in 5th place overall for most passing yards in Buffalo Bills History.

The Bills special teams which gave up a blocked punt in week 1 against Pittsburgh, did ok in week two against Miami. Tyler Bass saw his 17 straight field goal streak snapped when he missed from 53 yards out. He pushed that kick wide right. The good news was he was a perfect 5 out of 5 on extra-point attempts.

The Bills return home next week to host the Washington Football Team, who come into Highmark Stadium off a win over their division rival the NY Giants. Like the Bills, the Washington Football Team is 1-1 on the season.

If you are planning on going to the game this Sunday, remember that new COVID-19 rules are in place and you will have to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to enter the stadium.

