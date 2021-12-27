If You See This Bug In New York State, You’re Asked to Report It [PHOTOS]

It's winter in New York State, but you know the warmer weather will be here before you know it. There's something to keep in mind when June and July rolls around.

With the humid and rainy weather, that usually means bugs are even worse than they normally are and that's the case for my yard. I've seen so many gnats, fruit flies, mosquitos, and spiders the last few weeks, although I'm perfectly fine with the spiders since they help keep the pest population down.

However, there is one bug you should be aware of.

According to the NYSDEC, there's a bug called a lanternfly. This lanternfly has one of three stages that make it look different in appearance.

If you come across this bug in one of these stages in your yard, you're being asked to take photos, note the location you found the bug, and then report it to the NY AG & Markets.

While these bugs look pretty, they're very invasive and can cause significant damage, according to the NYSDEC,

If you have any valued plants or trees in your yard, it's best to be on the lookout for unusual bugs, especially if you see any that resemble this one, because of their invasive nature.

August is right around the corner, too, so the weather might even get stickier, which means more chances for bugs.

