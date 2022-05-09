We May Save Big Bucks to Enjoy Beauty of New York Parks This Summer

We may get to enjoy everything New York State has to offer at half the cost. From swimming and golf to camping and sightseeing, a new bill would reduce park fees this summer.

Senator Jim Tedisco and Assemblyman Matt Simpson are sponsoring, the “I Love NY Parks Summer Discount” bill to give New Yorkers a 50 percent discount on admission fees for the 2022 season at all state parks, historic sites, and recreational facilities.

Here are some examples of how New Yorkers could save money under Senator Tedisco and Assemblyman Simpson’s “I Love NY Parks Summer Discount” bill:

Saratoga Spa State Park

Visitors to Saratoga Spa State Park would see their vehicle entrance fee reduced from $10 to $5.

Verona Beach State Park

Campsites at Verona Beach State Park cost as much as $30 per night. The legislation halves that to $15 per night.

Jones Beach on Long Island

At Jones Beach on Long Island, star gazing costs $35, diving permits are $80 and locker rentals cost $5. One could have an entire day of fun for $60 under the bill.

Niagara Falls State Park

It costs $10 to park at Niagara Fall State Park. The legislation would reduce it to $5.

Bethpage State Park Golf Course

To play 18 holes of golf on a weekend at Bethpage State Park Golf Course in Farmingdale costs $43. This bill would cut that to $21.50.

“Many New York State residents who have been living under pandemic restrictions over the past two years will finally get a chance to take advantage of our great state parks, recreational areas, and historic sites in the coming months. At the same time, the price of gas and inflation are at a 40-year high leaving too many of our citizens with less disposable income to enjoy these amenities,” said Senator Jim Tedisco.

“New York State is home to some of the most beautiful natural landscapes in the entire country. The rich history of our great state coupled with the near limitless recreational opportunities it has to offer provides everything one could ever need to experience the adventure of a lifetime. After over two years of truly difficult hardship due to the pandemic and now economic instability from inflation, high gas prices, and supply challenges, we owe New Yorkers every opportunity to experience the reprieve they long for to reinvigorate their spirit,” said Assemblyman Matt Simpson.

Tedisco and Simpson’s offices estimate their summer discount legislation could save New York Taxpayers up to $54 million in total this year.

