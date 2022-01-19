New York Officials ‘Take Drastic Action ‘To Force’ Trump Family ‘To Comply’
Officials in New York are taking drastic action to get Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump to comply after finding "significant evidence" of "fraud."
Late Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James took legal action to compel Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump to appear for sworn testimony as part of the office’s ongoing civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings.
The motion to compel filed seeks a court order enforcing testimonial subpoenas issued to Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump, as well as the production of documents held by Donald J. Trump.
"As the papers filed today make clear, each of the individuals was directly involved in one or more transactions under review. Earlier this month, the Trumps filed a motion to quash these interviews, and the papers filed today by the Attorney General oppose that motion," the Attorney General's Office Stated.
Since moving to compel the testimony of Eric Trump in August 2020, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has collected significant additional evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions, officials say.
While OAG has not yet reached a final decision regarding whether this evidence merits legal action, the grounds for pursuing the investigation are self-evident. The OAG filed today’s motion to get necessary testimony and evidence from high-ranking corporate personnel with close involvement in the events under investigation to determine, among other things, their relevant knowledge about those events.
Below are more details and background on these cases, according to New York Attorney General's Office.
