Lucky Local Hits The Jackpot With New York Lottery Ticket From Laurens Mirabito

We all know the saying, "you can't win if you don't play" which is obviously true but as a person who never buys lottery tickets except for some scratch-offs as stocking stuffers for my family at Christmas, I'm starting to think that maybe I need to give my luck a try once in a while. My new attitude has come about after learning from Shannon at the Laurens Mirabito (150 County Route 11A), that a winning New York State Lottery Ticket was sold at that store for the Take 5 drawing this past Monday, January 17. Shannon proudly told me that she was the person who sold the ticket to the Mirabito patron.

via www.nylottery.org/take-5/results via www.nylottery.org/take-5/results loading...

That ticket is worth $17,392 (take home after taxes?) and the New York State Lottery has not released the name of the winner yet. I didn't ask Shannon from Mirabito who the person was that she sold the Take 5 ticket to because I couldn't help but think that if I won the lottery, would I want people to know? No way. Privacy can be a great thing when it comes to money because we all hear the stories about how friends and relatives of winners come out of the woodwork when someone hits the lottery, wanting a part of the winnings.

Get our free mobile app

I know, I know, $17,392 is not like winning the Mega Millions jackpot but I do know that if I won that much, I would just breathe a big sigh of relief because it just gives you a nice cushion and takes the edge off of all the bills that are always coming in. With that said, I guess I'd better go get my lottery tickets if I even want to dream of that happening.

KEEP SCROLLING: These Upstate Bars are 100, 150, and More Than 200 Years Old! I like a bar or a tavern as much as the next person. But my enjoyment of the outing is heightened greatly if the pub has some interesting history to it. And it you are a century old, or even two centuries old, well, that bar will definitely have some great DNA behind it. Here is a list of a 14 great taverns, scattered all over Upstate New York, that have been serving up cold brews for a very long time, some more than 200 years. Obviously this list could be a lot longer, and we will revisit it in the future, but this list should adequately "wet your whistle." Have you been to any of these historic places?