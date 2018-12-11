Big mistake. Big. Huge. That's what happened with a New York newspaper headline about Julia Roberts that went viral. And you have to read it, to believe it.

The Post-Journal in Jamestown, New York printed a story with the headline - Julia Roberts Finds Life And Her Holes Get Better With Age . It should have read - Julia Roberts Finds Life And Her ROLES Get Better With Age, from the original AP story.

The paper printed a correction...buried on page 4 in the D section. There wasn't even an explanation of what happened.

The internet had a field day with what could be one of the best typos of the year....