Power Play: CNY County Offers Real-Time EV Charging Station Map

Where, how many, what kind, how much, and more importantly - are they available?

Oneida County has released an Electric Vehicle Charging Station Dashboard that will provide the answers the these important questions and more - info that EV drivers (current and future) need to know.

“Our commitment to electric vehicles as a vital part of the future of transportation nationally, and as a key piece of our economy in this county and region with the arrival of Wolfspeed, takes another step forward today,” Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said a statement announced the new dashboard.

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Highlights New Electric Vehicle Charging Station On Earth Day Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images loading...

Wolfspeed, a leading tech manufacturer for the semiconductor industry, officially cut the ribbon three months ago on its Marcy plant - a $1.2 billion chip factory that is the first fabrication facility on the planet to make 200-millimeter silicone carbide chips, officials say.

“This tool takes out the guess work of when and where resident and visitors are able to charge their vehicles. As EV support infrastructure is built out by government and private business a comprehensive inventory becomes essential," Picente said.

The dashboard is an "ESRI ArcGIS platform" and will help local residents and visitors recharge, providing a pinpoint location to the county's EV charging stations, along with plenty of other relevant data, like:

charger type

number of chargers at the location

charger brand

payment method

connection type

kilowatts

hours of operations

charger access and whether there is accessible parking.

And, just as important, the data is real-time, county officials say.

It sure would be a waste vital energy to travel to a charging location needing some juice only to find that all of the available charging stations are occupied, and you're in for a long wait.

2019 IAA Frankfurt Auto Show, Press Days Getty Images loading...

Oneida County has also created a submission form for local governments to share news on new charging stations in each municipality throughout the county.

The data sharing dashboard is part of a five-year implementation plan for EV charging stations announced by Picente earlier this year. It also included news that downtown Utica's new parking garage at the Wynn Hospital would initially include several dozen EV charging stations, with the ability to accommodate up to 300 such units in the future.

All the Outdated Technology From the First ‘Mission: Impossible’

Two Edmeston Women Arrested After Pets Allegedly Left in Trailer On July 2, 2022 New York State Police arrested two Edmeston (Otsego County) women after several dogs and cats, many of whom need medical care, were allegedly left in a trailer. The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is assisting with assessment, veterinary care, and possible rehabilitation of the pets.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: There are pictures in this gallery that might be disturbing for some. Viewer discretion is advised.]