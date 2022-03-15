Are You Syr-Up For Some Fun? CNY Producer Celebrating Maple Weekend
As one holiday ends, another one begins. Maple Weekend is back in New York and one local farm is happy to be participating this year.
Tibbitts Maple is taking part in New York State Maple Weekends on March 19th & 20th along with March 26th & 27th. Each day the event will run from 10am-4pm. The festivities are free and open to the public.
Maple Weekend is special because producers from all across the state welcome families and new customers to their farms. During these visits, people can learn first-hand how syrup and other maple products are made. Products will also be on sale at certain locations. This makes it a tradition the whole family will enjoy.
Tibbitts Maple is located on Tibbitts Road in New Hartford, New York. The family farm spans 5 generations, starting with Friend Tibbitts. There have been many changes throughout the years, but the Tibbitts are happy to be still producing syrup each year from their home.
Maple Weekend with Tibbitts Maple will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the New Hartford Chamber of Commerce. This will be on Saturday, March 19th at 10am. Everyone is encouraged to attend, as the chamber board welcomes Tibbitts Maple into their membership.
If you want to know more about Tibbitts Maple, where to buy their 5th Generation Maple Syrup, or Maple Weekend, go to their Facebook page.