New York Makes Top 10 ‘Best’ States List

Where does New York rank when it comes to all 50 states in America?

Well, one website decided it was time to find out and basically had the battle royale of all 50 states. YouGov explains:

We asked people to choose the better of two states in a series of head-to-head matchups. States are rated based on their “win percentage”, that is: how often that state won the head-to-head matchup when it was one of the two states shown.

Thankfully, our fine home state of New York came in at number 8. According to YouGov when New York went head to head with other states, it was picked 59% of the time when it was asked which was the better of 2 states.

Hawaii, which YouGov confirms is known for its "beautiful beaches and warm weather," took the number 1 spot.

8 is great, but I think if they factored in some of the real gems of New York we would have ranked a little higher. I'm saying at least the top 5.

When people think New York, they automatically think of New York City and that's fine and dandy, but we know the Hudson Valley is what the real New York is all about.

Stats don't lie. Just recently two towns in the Hudson Valley received some high honors. New Paltz was named One of New York's Most Charming Historic Towns by Only In Your State and was also named Most Charming College Town along with Hyde Park by Travel Mag.

Tempo 24/7 named Rhinebeck one of The 23 Most Charming Towns in America.

That has to account for something, right?

Is New York your favorite state?

